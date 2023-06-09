12-year-old dies after being pulled from above ground pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 12-year-old girl has died after she was found Sunday partially submerged in a small, above ground pool at her home.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Truth Archie died at Children’s of Alabama Thursday morning.

She was taken to the hospital from her home on St. Charles Court around 3 p.m. Sunday.

An examination will be performed Friday to help with determining the cause and manner of death.

