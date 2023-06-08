Want to rent a pool this summer? The Airbnb-style app “Swimply” making splash locally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you have pool? Is it being used? We’re On Your Side with a way you could earn extra cash by renting your pool to the public.

Looking for a local summer getaway? You may want to check out Swimply. It’s kind of like Airbnb for pools! You can rent Paul Hughes backyard Oasis in north Shelby County or as its listed online “Birmingham Pool Party and Family Fun Park”.

“We just meet and greet, show people where the toys are, where the bathroom is and get out of their way,” Hughes said.

You rent these private pools by the hour through the Swimply website or app. Find the pool of your choice, pick the time and day. We found prices locally ranging from $20 to $60 an hour. The Hughes were hesitant at first with letting strangers in their pool. They did float the idea around and then decided to take the risk and dive right in.

“The thing that makes it work with hosts around the country is they provide a million dollars of liability for each booking because nobody would do that without that peace of mind,” Hughes said.

Hughes also has extra insurance for his property. They focus on kids’ parties and family gatherings. The rules are set by each host and there’s a vetting process as well.

“Kinda the standard no running, no dunking, no alcohol. We really want it to be safe, family friendly environment,” Hughes said.

Hughes also offers a hot tub and has a room downstairs with a bathroom for guests to use.

It’s the third Swimply season for the Hughes and they feel their backyard is making a splash with more than 60 bookings so far! They say Swimply is a good way for people to enjoy the summer without breaking the bank.

“We’ve certainly been happy. We wouldn’t do it just for the money, but it’s been worth it for us. We get all of our pool expenses covered each summer and enough to do some other things. So we recommend it also as a side hustle,” Hughes said.

The Hughes also have extra amenities like corn hole, a grill, and a playground area. We’re told they are one of the top hosts in the area.

Remember these are private pools so they may not have lifeguards. It’s best to keep safety in mind if you plan to use Swimply.

You can read more information about hosting a pool here: https://swimply.com/host-resources-center/intro-to-hosting-faqs

