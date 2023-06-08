LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Report: Large companies make no climate change progress

A new report says many of the world's top companies need to do more to address global warming.
A new report says many of the world's top companies need to do more to address global warming.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is plenty of pollution in the world, thanks in part to many of the top businesses on the globe.

According to a new report seen by CNN from ESG Book, most of these big companies are either expected to add to global warming or are not revealing data on their greenhouse gas emissions.

Researchers also say less than 25% of these corporations are following the Paris Agreement, which focuses on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius higher than pre-industrial levels.

The CEO of ESG Book says more needs to be done on this matter.

The World Meteorological Organization released a report last month that said it is more than likely that Earth’s temperature will increase 1.5 degrees at least once within the next five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in Cullman
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston
Russell Sweeney
Hoover substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023....
Lawyer wraps up Prince Harry’s phone hacking case by grilling ex-tabloid reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Trump to visit Alabama for ALGOP event