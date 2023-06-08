Officials: 10% of Reform’s population without water

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Reform say about 10% of its population hasn’t had water since Sunday, but they also say there is a reason behind it all.

Reform town leaders say the water system is 100 years old and that is the real issue.

You may recall ADEM awarded the town a $7 million grant last October, a grant that’s designed to fix the entire water system over a period of 5 years. Until then, there will be hiccups, and that’s what’s happening right now.

Mayor Melody Davis says there are four leaks underground - leaks they’re trying to find and repair. Because of those leaks, a crucial water tank is low and the mayor says they had no choice but to turn off the pumps. Otherwise, they would burn up.

Folks like Leroy Boone are frustrated.

“Getting your shower here and yonder. I can’t wash dishes, can’t wash clothes. Can’t do nothing - anything that calls for water, I can’t do it unless I haul it,” said Boone.

“We have Rural Water out here from Montgomery. They have a lot of sonar equipment and other advanced equipment and they have been canvassing the whole area. We have narrowed down 17 North. They repaired some lines on 17 North and this morning they were repairing some valves on 17 North,” said Reform Mayor Melody Davis.

Davis was quite candid in that she didn’t know when the water would flow again. In the meantime, the mayor says anyone who needs water is welcome to contact city hall directly.

