Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour coming to Pelham

Nickelback
Nickelback(Live Nation)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The popular Canadian rock band, Nickelback extends their Get Rollin’ Tour adding 16 news dates. The tour is set to support their 10th studio album, ‘Get Rollin’’ which was released in November 2022.

Kicking off in Quebec City, the Get Rollin’ Tour will now hit 53 cities including Pelham, Alabama. On September 16, Nickelback tour bus will roll into Oak Mountain Amphitheatre to perform for one night only.

Country music star Brantley Gilbert will be joining the stage as an opening act for the band.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Friday, June 9, then open for general admission sales on Tuesday, June 13.

