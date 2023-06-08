LawCall
‘Next Level Chef’ casting call

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FOX hit show ‘Next Level Chef’ is looking for local up and coming chefs for season three.

Chef Gordan Ramsay, with chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, search for the best chefs, restaurant owners, line cooks, restaurant employees and everything in between to find the world’s next superstar chef.

Ramsay, Arrington and Blais recruit chefs to take under their wings during the reality TV show until they find the next top chef. The winner receives the title of ‘Next Level Chef’ as well as a $250,000.00 grand prize.

If you think you have what it takes, fill out the online application for your chance to join the cast.

