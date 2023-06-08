Moratorium on new bars may be on the way to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs officers and the situation is becoming dire.

In fact, Tuscaloosa city leaders are looking at putting a moratorium on new bars and lounges in T-Town because of a new report from TPD showing the department is stretched dangerously thin.

It comes down to sheer numbers. Tuscaloosa police say they have around 20 officers in training, but even when they came on board, the department will still be short by more than 30 sworn officers.

Tuscaloosa city officials recognize the situation is dire, not yet a crisis, but getting close.

“Not too far from being a crisis. We got officers that used to be that had partners, always drove in twos and most of the time we can’t even that now,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

“Right now, we have 34 vacancies,” said Tuscaloosa Assistant Police Chief Heath Clark.

It’s that number that tells the story, and one that’s pushed the city council to consider putting a moratorium on new bars. This comes after a business submitted an application to open a bar on Highway 69 South.

Clark says the department won’t get in the business of suggesting policy changes. He leaves that up to the council. But what is unmistakable are the hard, cold facts about the Tuscaloosa Police Department today.

“We have a large entertainment industry at night that runs when we have less public safety assets. It causes to move public safety assets to that time which means a lot of overtime,” said assistant chief Clark.

No definitive decision has been made by the council. That will likely come in later this month, according to Tyner.

“We’re tabling everything until the 27th.”

Meantime, a police shortage is nothing new. It’s not just a Tuscaloosa problem, but one that can be found nationwide.

“It so tough being a policeman today. It’s really bad,” said council president Tyner.

Tyner says the city attorney is looking at options and will present whatever he finds to the council on June 27.

