LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested after multiple shots fired into employee’s car at Mercedes-Benz plant

Zachory Broom
Zachory Broom(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested after a shooting Wednesday in one of the employee areas at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the plant around 5 p.m. after a vehicle was shot at several times. Two people were inside, but no one was injured.

Authorities say one of the victims was involved in a disagreement with Zachory Broom that resulted in both of them getting into a fight in the parking area after work. After the fight was over, the victim, as well another person, got into the victim’s vehicle and were driving away.

Broom went to his vehicle in a separate parking area, but then drove back and located the victims in their vehicle.

Broom then fired several shots, hitting the victim’s vehicle before leaving the scene, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Late Thursday night, Broom was found by investigators at a home in Jefferson County.

Broom, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging into an occupied vehicle.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in Cullman
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston
Russell Sweeney
Hoover substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Croom Foundation hosting inaugural scholarship gala
Source: WBRC video
Croom Foundation hosting inaugural scholarship gala
This is the water at the Morgan house on full blast when the water service malfunctions.
Trussville family tired of suddenly losing water service
Jay Freeman is Gadsden State Community College's first police chief.
Southside’s police chief resigns