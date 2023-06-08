Jefferson County deputy arrested for using position for personal gain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy has been charged with using his position for personal gain.

Investigators obtained warrants against 22-year-old Caleb Jefferson before he turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. He has since posted bond and been released.

Jefferson is currently on administrative leave.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.