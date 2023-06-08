LawCall
Jefferson County deputy arrested for using position for personal gain

Caleb Jefferson
Caleb Jefferson(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy has been charged with using his position for personal gain.

Investigators obtained warrants against 22-year-old Caleb Jefferson before he turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. He has since posted bond and been released.

Jefferson is currently on administrative leave.

