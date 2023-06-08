LawCall
Company designs new streetscape for Anniston’s Quintard Avenue

Anniston leaders considering revamping Quintard Avenue
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday night, Anniston City Council listened to a presentation by Plot Studios about revamping Quintard Avenue with a new streetscape to reflect the ‘Model City.’

Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges says leaders liked the idea, but they’ll need more money to make it happen.

The company has worked in Trussville and even done some designs in downtown Birmingham and Railroad Park.

The proposed streetscape includes incorporating the city’s trees that are a staple along Quintard. Hodges says many are over 100 years old, and the city’s founders planted some.

The design will cost about $250,000, and they are hopeful they’ll be able to cover it with grant funding.

“We also have applied with the USDA Forestry Grant, and if we are to receive that grant, those funds can be used for an urban forestry master plan. The likes of which can be used for urban forestry master plan, the likes of which kind of the Plot Studio can provide, which would involve all that landscaping and design work and overlays needed to give Quintard a fresh breath of life. But to also make sure we’re maintaining the trees there.”

The city council is still reviewing the design before deciding to move forward.

The deadline to apply for the USDA grant was June 1. Hodges says hopefully they will find out soon that they’re approved.

