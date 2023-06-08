Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape

LawCall
By Megan Plotka and Matthew King
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.

Following his sentencing, Casey White addressed the Lauderdale County courtroom. Casey White said he felt like the most hated man in the world in that moment, but that he wouldn’t drag Vicky White’s name “through the dirt.” He said she was the first person who cared about him in six years.

Casey White apologized for everything he’s done, and that he wanted to start a new life with Vicky White once he escaped.

Casey White made national headlines when he escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail, with corrections officer Vicky White in April 2022. Casey White had 75 years of prison time left and he was awaiting a capital murder trial when he escaped.

The pair was on the run for 11 days until they were caught in Evansville. Officers say Vicky White took her own life during the police chase that ended in Casey White’s arrest.

White was initially charged and indicted with felony murder for her death but it was dropped when he pled guilty to the escape charge and agreed to the maximum sentence: life with parole.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge is expected to decide if Casey will serve his life sentence concurrently with the 75-year sentence or after that time is served. That will determine if he is eligible for parole in his lifetime.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

The trial for Connie Ridgeway’s murder is happening in August.

