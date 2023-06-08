Calera PD arrest Center Point man after FedEx truck robbed, stolen

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Center Point has been arrested in connection with theft from a FedEx semi-truck in April.

Calera Police say Mario Autwun Scott, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery and three counts of theft of property.

The investigation started April 10 when the truck loaded with merchandise, from the Hibbett Sports Distribution Center near I-65 at exit 234, was robbed at gunpoint. The stolen semi-truck was later found in Birmingham.

Scott is being held at the Shelby County Jail without bond for the robbery and $225,000 on the three theft of property charges.

This investigation is continuing and additional arrests are likely. Federal charges are also being considered.

