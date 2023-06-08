Calera granted $11.7 million to help fix train troubles

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting the City of Calera nearly $12 million to create an overpass bridge to help with traffic flow in the area.

The city says the bridge will not only address the long-standing issue of blocked crossings in downtown, it’ll also help with response time from fire and police.

“It’s going to be an absolute game changer for the city,” says Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

Hyche says blocked tracks can impede their response.

”We really have to strategically keep our officers across the tracks during the school day where two of our schools are in case something happens,” Hyche explains. “We like to have officers on the other side of the tracks to respond faster.”

Hyche says if they fail to keep officers in the right spots at certain times, they are forced to take long detours when trains stop on the tracks, an almost daily occurrence.

This bridge will also re-route 18-wheelers from the downtown area, something Hyche says will make everyone safer.

”The turn from 31 to 25.. it’s really not suited for 18-wheelers,” says Hyche. “So for us, it’s a game changer, and for the trucks, that’s vital to our economy. We have a lot of industry here and we love having the trucks and the industry, it’s going to make their job so much easier.”

Chief Hyche says the lower amount of traffic will also help create a new downtown atmosphere.

”This changes the dynamic so much because we want it to be a pedestrian area, pedestrian-friendly,” Hyche says. “You really can’t do that with a constant flow of 18-wheeler traffic. It’s going to really go a long way to alleviating the traffic problem downtown.”

The city does not yet have a timeline for the project and says it could be years before it’s completed.

The City of Calera in a press release says it will provide regular updates on the project to residents and stakeholders.

