Authorities ask for help locating missing teen in Oxford

Oxford Police say 16-year-old Dayton Notorious Shirley was last seen in the Kingview Drive area of Oxford on June 3, 2023.(Oxford Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help locating a missing teenager in the Oxford area.

Oxford Police say 16-year-old Dayton Notorious Shirley was last seen in the Kingview Drive area of Oxford on June 3, 2023.

Authorities do not know what direction he may have been traveling.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 256-835-6133.

If you have seen this individual, or know of his whereabouts, please notify us immediately at 256-831-3121 or 256-835-6133.

Posted by Oxford Police Department on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

