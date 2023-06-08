LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 people injured in Jefferson County deputy-involved shooting

2 people injured in Jefferson County deputy-involved shooting
2 people injured in Jefferson County deputy-involved shooting(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on 11th Street North and 5th Avenue North.

Two people have suffered injuries. One male was shot, and his condition is unknown at this time. A female suffered superficial injuries during the shooting, but was not shot, according to Lt. Money.

Both were transported to UAB Hospital.

This is a developing story.

More information will be added as we learn new details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in Cullman
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston
Russell Sweeney
Hoover substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

Latest News

Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
Local Spain Park junior golfer is chasing greatness
Anniston leaders considering revamping Quintard Avenue
Company designs new streetscape for Anniston’s Quintard Avenue
Caleb Jefferson
Jefferson County deputy arrested for using position for personal gain