2 people injured in Jefferson County deputy-involved shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on 11th Street North and 5th Avenue North.

Two people have suffered injuries. One male was shot, and his condition is unknown at this time. A female suffered superficial injuries during the shooting, but was not shot, according to Lt. Money.

Both were transported to UAB Hospital.

This is a developing story.

More information will be added as we learn new details.

