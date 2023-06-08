10th Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - In recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month and the invaluable contributions made by Caribbean nationals to the United States throughout history, the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO) proudly presents the 10th Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival. This vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture will take place at DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer on Saturday, June 10, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

DeBardeleben Park will come alive with the enticing aromas of Caribbean cuisine and the infectious rhythms of Caribbean music. Established in 2011, CACAO aims to share Caribbean culture with the people of Alabama and serve as a resource for Caribbean students attending schools in the region.

As attendees arrive at the festival, they will be greeted with a festive atmosphere and a myriad of activities suitable for the entire family. Admission to the event is free. Families can enjoy a special children’s area, complete with games, face painting, and an entertaining magician, ensuring a memorable experience for the little ones.

Highlighting the festival’s program is a colorful parade that will kick off at noon. The procession, commencing at the Bessemer Hall of History, will wind its way through the city streets, culminating at DeBardeleben Park. The parade serves as a joyful tribute to the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the Caribbean.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse selection of merchandise, food, and educational vendors. This year, in their commitment to giving back to the community, CACAO has partnered with LifeSouth to conduct a blood drive at the festival. Attendees are encouraged to participate in this noble cause and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Pauline Ford, a representative from CACAO, emphasized the familial connection between the Caribbean and the United States, stating, “Haitian soldiers fought in the Revolutionary War. The founder of Chicago is a Haitian. One of your founding fathers—that musical that’s so popular right now—Alexander Hamilton—was born in the Caribbean. So, we are family. We have a connection.” This sentiment underscores the festival’s mission to foster cultural understanding and unity among communities.

The festival’s organizers express their gratitude to the generous sponsors who have made this event possible. The City of Bessemer, Jefferson County, Councilwoman Sheila Tyson, First Horizon Bank, Valley Bank, Alabama Power, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Kings Boyz Towing, Wheeler Towing, Cricket Wireless, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, and WBRC FOX6, have all contributed to the success of the 10th Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival.

CACAO’s dedication to supporting education is exemplified by the scholarships they have provided to students at Auburn University, the University of Alabama, UAB, Jeff State, and Tuskegee University. The organization takes pride in the recent graduation of one of their scholarship recipients from Auburn University, a testament to their commitment to empowering Caribbean students pursuing higher education.

Join the community in celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month and embracing the vibrant cultural tapestry of the Caribbean at the 10th Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival in Bessemer, AL.

For further information about the festival, including a detailed schedule of events and vendor listings, visit the official CACAO website at (www.cacaoonline.org).

