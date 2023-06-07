LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Work set to begin on Rice Mine Road sinkhole in Tuscaloosa

Sinkhole on Rice Mine Road expected to be fixed by Labor Day
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New information Wednesday on a sink hole behind Express Oil On Rice Mine Road in Tuscaloosa.

This has been an issue for more than a year but, we are days away from getting a permanent fix. We learned today from Tuscaloosa City Councilman Norm Crow the repair work begins next week and if the weather holds up throughout the summer, it should be completed before Labor Day.

This all became a problem when the underground infrastructure collapsed a year and a half ago. Councilman Crow says the reason it took so long to move forward is that the city had to get approval from various property owners, plus find the two million dollars in the budget to fix it. All that’s been done and the work begins in just a few days.

“I will just say everyone has been pretty patient with this. It’s taken awhile, more than a year that this happened. Everybody’s been patient and that’s been appreciated. Help is on the way and we’re going to get it fixed,” said councilman Norm Crow.

The work contract is for 120 days and that two million dollars are coming from the city’s general fund.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Warrior Police respond to video showing officers punching suspect
Warrior Police Chief responds to controversial video showing officers punching man
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston
5 arrested in Cullman
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves 2 injured in Tarrant

Latest News

State budget includes $5 million for the World Games
World Games organizers set to finish paying off vendors
The chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance is set to be extradited to the U.S.
Timeline of events leading up to the extradition of Joran van der Sloot to the US
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane arrives in Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.
Free meals, school supplies for Walker County students
Free meals, school supplies for Walker County students