Work set to begin on Rice Mine Road sinkhole in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New information Wednesday on a sink hole behind Express Oil On Rice Mine Road in Tuscaloosa.

This has been an issue for more than a year but, we are days away from getting a permanent fix. We learned today from Tuscaloosa City Councilman Norm Crow the repair work begins next week and if the weather holds up throughout the summer, it should be completed before Labor Day.

This all became a problem when the underground infrastructure collapsed a year and a half ago. Councilman Crow says the reason it took so long to move forward is that the city had to get approval from various property owners, plus find the two million dollars in the budget to fix it. All that’s been done and the work begins in just a few days.

“I will just say everyone has been pretty patient with this. It’s taken awhile, more than a year that this happened. Everybody’s been patient and that’s been appreciated. Help is on the way and we’re going to get it fixed,” said councilman Norm Crow.

The work contract is for 120 days and that two million dollars are coming from the city’s general fund.

