Shelton State cosmetology students volunteer for cancer survivors

Shelton State hosts annual 'Cutting Out Cancer' beauty day
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College uplifted the spirits of cancer survivors this week as cosmetology students used their skills to groom groom them for free on Tuesday.

All cancer survivors were invited to attend what Shelton State calls “Cutting Out Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.” With appointments and walk-ins accepted, they received complimentary haircuts, manicures, and pedicures.

It was a day of volunteering for people in beauty and related fields to show their support to cancer survivors nationwide.

Erma Bishop said she had such a good experience at this event last year she wanted to come back again this year.

“Well see, when I was going through chemotherapy and radiation, the theme for the American Cancer Society is ‘look good, feel better,’” said Bishop. “So to me, this is really a support for that. And if you look good, you feel better.”

Organizers said typically 15 to 20 cancer survivors attend the free event each year.

