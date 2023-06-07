Shelby County school district hosting career expo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County school district is hiring.

The school district is hosting a career expo Friday, June 9. They are looking for anyone from college graduates to retirees. The school system hopes to make people aware of opportunities they have now and in the future.

This is the first time in a long time they have done a career expo of this nature. Their goal is to reach a wide range of people with real experience like a plumber or engineer.

Throughout the three-hour expo topics like healthcare and job openings will be discussed.

Joel Dixon human resources assistant superintendent said, attendees will also have an opportunity to join breakout rooms to learn more about departments like transportation, maintenance, child nutrition and much more.

“If you talk to the overwhelming majority of our bus drivers, they don’t drive buses, they drive children to school,” Dixon said. “If you talk to our CNP employees, they don’t make meals, they feed children. So, whether it’s a classroom teacher, a para educator, a secretary or one of those other positions we are all in the business of serving kids.”

Candidates will have an opportunity to apply to open positions the day of the career expo.

Click here to register.

