LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby County school district hosting career expo

Shelby County School District hosting career expo
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County school district is hiring.

The school district is hosting a career expo Friday, June 9. They are looking for anyone from college graduates to retirees. The school system hopes to make people aware of opportunities they have now and in the future.

This is the first time in a long time they have done a career expo of this nature. Their goal is to reach a wide range of people with real experience like a plumber or engineer.

Throughout the three-hour expo topics like healthcare and job openings will be discussed.

Joel Dixon human resources assistant superintendent said, attendees will also have an opportunity to join breakout rooms to learn more about departments like transportation, maintenance, child nutrition and much more.

Candidates will have an opportunity to apply to open positions the day of the career expo.

Click here to register.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Warrior Police respond to video showing officers punching suspect
Warrior Police Chief responds to controversial video showing officers punching man
B'ham PD/Housing Authority partnering to solve crime
Surveillance cameras key in arresting murder suspect seen in brutal viral video in Kingston
5 arrested in Cullman
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves 2 injured in Tarrant

Latest News

Being from the Jones Valley neighborhood himself, he wanted to give the local children a place...
Face of Wiggins Park battling cancer while continuing to help neighborhood kids
Country music artist Steven Cade visits King's Home in Chelsea
Country music artist Steven Cade visits King’s Home
Russell Sweeney
Hoover substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Joran van der Sloot must serve out his 28-year sentence before being extradited to the U.S. for...
FBI plane en route to Peru to bring Joran van der Sloot to U.S.