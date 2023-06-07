LawCall
Saban helps deliver special Aflac ducks to patients at Children’s of Alabama

These animatronic ducks have brought more than 23,000 kids comfort and joy during very challenging times
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban helped deliver special Aflac ducks to childhood cancer and sickle cell patients to Children’s of Alabama Tuesday morning, June 6.

Saban was joined alongside Aflac President Virgil Miller to present the social robot that comes to life using innovative technology, helping kids prepare for medical procedures, communicate their feelings, and do other things, such as practice distraction techniques. These animatronic ducks have brought more than 23,000 kids comfort and joy during very challenging times.

“The children here are certainly an inspiration to us,” Saban said. “And it’s my hope that we can put a smile on their during this very difficult time.”

The ducks help normalize what the patients may be going through and allows them to not go through it alone.

“We’ve created this robotic duck to comfort a child when they’re going through the discomfort of being treated for cancer, and coach Saban has joined us on that journey,” Miller said.

