Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow

New video shows the moment Kilauea erupted this morning.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

At around 4:45 a.m., webcam images showed a glow at the summit, indicating that an eruption had begun.

Moments later, images showed fissures at the base of the crater, generating lava flows on the surface of the crater flow.

Officials stressed that the activity is confined to Halemaumau and does not pose a threat to the public. Hazards will be reassessed as the eruption continues.

The observatory has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea from “watch/orange” to “red/warning.”

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit and indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The most recent eruption at Kilauea’s summit began on Jan. 5 and lasted for 61 days.

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(AP)

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

