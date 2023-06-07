Hueytown high school students claims back-to-back customer service titles

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown High School senior Faith Theros won the customer service competition state championship gold medal not once, but in back-to-back years.

Faith missed only three points of a possible 1000-point rubric in the competition that features customer service role play scenarios, a written knowledge test, and creation of a resume. By winning the state championship again, Faith now goes back to the National SkillsUSA Customer Service competition beginning June 19 in Atlanta. She will compete against other champions from all over the country and look to improve on her 7th place finish nationally last year.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell decided to take on the champ in her own game with a friendly little competition.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.