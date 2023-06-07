LawCall
Friend of slain mother Jamiera Fowler calls for justice in tragic death

Searching for answers in woman's disturbing death
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are still unanswered questions surrounding the tragic death of 31-year-old Jermiera Fowler, who was shot and killed last week before her body was discovered burned on 41st Street North.

Zoleta Southerland, a friend of Jermiera Fowler, has babysat Fowler’s two children, aged 11 and 4. She shared about the devastating impact of the loss on the young ones who are now left without a mother.

“If it wasn’t anything else that she loved in life, it was those kids. Everybody that knew her knew that they were her number one. They were with her all the time. That’s one of the reasons that she always smiled because her kids they kept her going,” Southerland shared.

She said that she is still digesting the news herself.

“It’s still shocking,” Southerland added, “I keep replaying in my mind what she must have been saying. I know she was pleading for her life, not just for herself but for her kids, because nobody can raise your kids the way a mother can. It’s just so sad.”

She also said she hopes the killer(s) are found.

Birmingham Police say they do not have any new information as of Tuesday.

If you have any information regarding the death of Jermiera Fowler, please contact Crime Stoppers.

