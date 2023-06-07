Free meals, school supplies for Walker County students

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County School system made two big announcements on social media that could impact those living in the area.

The district says breakfast and lunch will be free for all students for the 2023-24 school year.

In addition, the system also says school supplies will be free for all students starting in August.

