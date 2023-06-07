LawCall
‘Cutting Out Cancer’ changes cosmetology students as well as cancer survivors

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cosmetology students at Shelton State Community College are giving back and helping cancer survivors. The school held its annual ‘Cutting Out Cancer’ event Tuesday.

Cosmetology students at Shelton State shared how they believe offering this service makes them better in more ways than one.

Cosmetology Instructor Trainer Ashley McShan remembers when she cut the hair of a cancer survivor, one whose hair grew back. It was a moment McShan said changed her for the better.

“As far as accepting everyone and not knowing what people are fighting, so it did.. seeing people in a different light,” said McShan.

Shelton State has been offering their ‘Cutting Out Cancer’ event for 14 years. The event has offered survivors an opportunity to feel better about themselves.

The haircuts are always free of charge, done by students in training with a licensed cosmetologist on board.

“It is a nationwide event, so around the nation today, salons and schools and that type of thing are taking part in the cancer survivor cutting,” LaToya Armstead, Division Chair for Salon and Spa Management, said.

Cosmetology student Shamiyah Smith has not had a chance to cut a cancer survivor’s hair, but as a second semester student, she is looking forward to the opportunity.

“You get the opportunity to restore confidence in people, and with hair, as a woman, you always want to take care of your hair,” said Smith.

Cutting hair, lifting spirits, a reflection of healing staring back once they sit in the chair.

As part of the annual ‘Cutting Out Cancer,’ the school also offered free manicures and pedicures.

