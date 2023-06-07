LawCall
Country music artist Steven Cade visits King’s Home

Country music artist Steven Cade visits King's Home in Chelsea
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHEALSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music artist Steven Cade traveled all the way from Nashville, Tennessee to not only perform, but to also donate a guitar to King’s Home in Chelsea.

Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour visits shelters across the country that offer housing and services to families, youth, and individuals experiencing homelessness. To date, Cade has visited 67 shelters in 15 different states and gifted over 100 new guitars.

Cade shares hope and healing through music and on Tuesday he did just that with King’s Home women, teens, and mothers.

“I think it’s just an overall arching message of just give to inspire,” Cade said.

“The Bible says its better to give than to receive and ‘give and it will be given unto you’ and really the overall message is there is plenty of hope to go around,” Cade said.

Cade started his foundation back in 2021 after his family was displaced for a period of time.

“Thank God we came out of that season by His grace, and we are ready to just give back and do things to inspire kids and people, letting them know that there is hope on the other side,” Cade said.

At the end of the performance Cade and his family donated a guitar to King’s Home.

Kings’ Home was honored to host Steven Cade. They hope this will inspire some of their youth members to express themselves through music.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

