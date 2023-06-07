Birmingham City Schools partnering with Miles College for Summer learning programs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Birmingham will now have another opportunity to get a head start in earning college credit.

Birmingham City Schools announcing a new partnership Wednesday that will allow students to attend summer programs at Miles College for free.

For educators, this is about providing an opportunity for students to not only earn college credit, but to explore their passions. Approximately 100 students will be involved in the inaugural year. 40 or so students will come from the high school level and an additional 50-70 will come from local middle schools.

In total, Birmingham City Schools will spend up to a $100,000 to make the summer learning a reality.

Kids will be able to participate in math, reading, and writing camps for middle-schoolers and, on Wednesday, several high school students started dual enrollment courses in English.

For one BCS leader, the program is personal.

“To be honest with you, that is how I got to college. I grew up in abject poverty. I grew up homeless, experiencing homelessness, and it was the exposure I received from students and teachers taking me to colleges and showing me a world beyond what I could ever imagine where I was living,” said Birmingham City Schools Chief Academic and Accountability Officer Dr. Jermaine Dawson.

Dr. Dawson believes by showcasing what college can offer to young men and women, more will be tempted to better their efforts in the classroom.

If you are interested in the program for your student, you need to reach out to the curriculum and instruction department for BCS.

