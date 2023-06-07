LawCall
Bill to create dam safety program awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature

A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If signed into law, the bill would “provide for the inspection of certain dams and reservoirs by an engineer”.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A bill to create a dam safety program in Alabama is awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. If signed into law, the bill would “provide for the inspection of certain dams and reservoirs by an engineer”.

According to the legislation, owners will need to inspect their dam or reservoir a minimum of once every two years by an engineer. The engineer will notify the local Emergency Management Agency that the inspection is complete and deliver a record of that to the owner.

The bill also says certain dam owners will notify the local EMA of any new construction among other things.

Steve Newton with the Alabama Safe Dam Technical Coalition said that this legislation is long overdue.

“It just gives people an awareness that dams exist and there are consequences if they fail. We’re hoping that for those dam owners that choose to participate, it may open up some federal funding through FEMA,” Newton said.

You can read the latest version of the bill here: https://legiscan.com/AL/text/SB284/2023

