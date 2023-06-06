Tuscaloosa Co. Schools offering free meals to students this summer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids that are out of class for the summer will still be able to get a meal or two at some west Alabama schools.

27 Tuscaloosa County schools are once again offering free meals to kids this summer, including some that are hosting summer programs, too.

Kids at Collins Riverside Middle School in Tuscaloosa were treated to BBQ sandwiches and broccoli for lunch on Monday. There’s at least one school in every feeder pattern that is serving breakfast and lunch.

All children 18 and under can eat free of charge during the summer with each meal being served in the cafeteria.

“Well just we want to continue learning throughout the summer, we also want to continue access to healthy, well-rounded, nutritious meals throughout the summer,” said Tuscaloosa County Schools Childhood Nutrition Director Kristy O’Leary.

While all of the locations will serve free meals in the month of June, they’ll reassess and see where the need is in July to continue those meals.

For more information on the summer feeding program, visit the Tuscaloosa County Schools website.

