Technology making estate planning more accessible and affordable

Technology making estate planning more accessible, affordable
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a recent survey conducted by Caring.com, it was revealed that a significant 67% of Americans do not have a will. Many respondents cited various reasons for lacking an estate plan, including the perceived high cost and simply not getting around to it. However, experts from Trust & Will, an online estate planning resource, emphasize the importance of not procrastinating when it comes to creating an estate plan.

Andreas Mazabel, a planning advisor at Trust & Will, highlights the significance of developing a financial plan to achieve personal goals and stresses the subsequent need for an estate plan. “Protecting those assets so that when something happens to us, we know how those assets are distributed, how and when people can access those assets. It’s really that peace of mind,” Mazabel stated.

The advent of online platforms has revolutionized the estate planning process, making it more convenient and cost-effective, Mazabel said. Completing necessary forms and documents online has become a viable option for those seeking to create their estate plans.

With technology enabling easier access and affordability, experts urge individuals to take the necessary steps to secure their assets and ensure their desired distribution. The peace of mind achieved through proper estate planning is invaluable, making it an endeavor that should not be delayed or overlooked.

