Red Cross of Alabama in urgent need of drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama is looking for volunteers to drive life-saving donations to hospitals around the state.

They’re called Blood Transportation Specialists, and the Red Cross is in urgent need.

Volunteers transport blood products in a Red Cross-owned vehicle and commit to two to four shifts per month.

Typical shifts take about four hours.

You need to have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and at least three years of driving experience.

“We’ve found that a lot of people, when they can’t give blood, sometimes they like to drive and deliver the blood,” said Annette Rowland, Regional Director of Communication for American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi. “So, it’s a great way to give back too.”

If you’re interested, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.