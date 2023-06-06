LawCall
Railroad crossing near Old Town in Helena to close Tuesday evening ahead of road work

Railroad crossing near Old Town in Helena to close Tuesday
Railroad crossing near Old Town in Helena to close Tuesday(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Helena announced Tuesday afternoon that the CSX railroad crossing closest to Old Town will be closed starting tonight at 7 p.m. for resurfacing.

The work will be completed by 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, with an asphalt company coming directly after to pave, according to CSX Transportation.

Drivers coming inbound can take a road detour on Hwy 261 at Beardon Road and outbound drivers can take a detour at Hwy 52 near the Post Office.

Upgrades to the Hwy 261 crossing closest to Cunningham is currently ongoing and the city says they have not been provided a specific date of closure.

