Railroad crossing near Old Town in Helena to close Tuesday evening ahead of road work

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Helena announced Tuesday afternoon that the CSX railroad crossing closest to Old Town will be closed starting tonight at 7 p.m. for resurfacing.

The work will be completed by 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, with an asphalt company coming directly after to pave, according to CSX Transportation.

Drivers coming inbound can take a road detour on Hwy 261 at Beardon Road and outbound drivers can take a detour at Hwy 52 near the Post Office.

Upgrades to the Hwy 261 crossing closest to Cunningham is currently ongoing and the city says they have not been provided a specific date of closure.

