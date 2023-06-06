Rail Safety Day and Expo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is currently ranked 8th in the nation for railroad crashes, fatalities and injuries according to Alabama Operation Life Saver.

To address the issue, AOPS partnered with the Heart of Dixie railroad museum to host a railroad safety event.

Monday’s event focused on educating the public on railroad safety. The event featured a presentation and a free train ride.

Between rail safety sessions and train rides, attendees were encouraged to visit the variety of public safety organizations like Poison Control, the Alabama Public Safety Commission, Calera Police Department’s Dive Unit, and much more.

Executive Director for Alabama Operation Life Saver, Nancy Hudson, said the main goal of the event was to teach people to stay off the tracks.

“The train has the right of way. When you see tracks think train, and never try to race a train to the crossing,” Hudson said. “A lot of the times they are closer and moving faster than you think.”

Hudson said, the driver is the safety net, the decisions that you make can be life or death.

