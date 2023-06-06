Pelham board of education working towards purchasing future school site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the city of Pelham continues to grow, so does the school system.

That is why the Pelham Board of Education is working towards purchasing land for a future school site.

The Board of Education has approved the contracts that will allow them to move forward with testing the site to see if it is a suitable area for a new school. The Board has been looking for a location for this project for about three years, and this is their first step towards the purchase.

The lot the Board is looking at is located on Highway 52 across from O’Reilly’s, and the Pelham Church of God.

This is a long-term plan that’s expected to take about seven to eight years before construction can begin and another two years to build the school.

The board now has 45 days of due diligence before they take a vote on the purchase. The vote will most likely take place at the end of this month.

Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said, “we think it will be a secondary school, a middle school or high school. All of that could change when we are talking about a 10-year timeline.”

If the land turns out to not be suitable for the next school, the board will begin looking at other locations.

