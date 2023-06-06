LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Massive fire engulfs former church building in Birmingham neighborhood

Massive fire at former church
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Fire crews in Birmingham are currently investigating the cause of a major fire of a church in Ensley. The incident took place at the intersection of Five Points West Avenue and Avenue S. No injuries have been reported.

Local resident and Ensley Highlands neighborhood president, Antwon Womack, shed light on the history of the church, describing it as a community pillar in the past. However, he expressed concerns about the building’s condition, fearing an incident like this would occur.

The church, known as the Warriors of the Words Church, according to Womack, has remained vacant for at least a decade. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews swiftly responded to the fire Monday afternoon, with flames and smoke billowing from the structure.

Womack revealed that the community had been actively trying to address the issues surrounding the vacant building due to previous minor fires. He voiced frustrations about the building being an eyesore and attracting unwanted attention.

“We’ve had issues with it— squalors and just the idea of it being empty and an eyesore. This is something that I was afraid would happen,” Womack said.

Regarding the ownership of the building, Womack stated that they were in the early stages of identifying the owners. However, their initial contact with a potential owner yielded a response denying ownership.

The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service has not yet provided an update on the cause of the fire, as they continue their investigation.

The fire drew attention from residents and passersby as heavy smoke and flames consumed the structure. Fire crews had been diligently working to contain and extinguish the fire.

As of now, no further details about the incident have been released. WBRC will provide updates on this developing story as additional information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tim Salem.
Hewitt-Trussville High School principal resigns
(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)
Twin brothers in custody, charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Pinson girl
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
First alert muggy weather
First Alert: Hot start to the week with showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Two ghost guns turned in during Bessemer gun buyback
Bessemer gun buyback event yields 120 guns, including 2 ghost guns
Anniston getting money for Civil Rights Trail
Anniston uses thousands to share more civil rights history
Massive fire at former church
Massive fire at former church
Pelham receives funding to address train issues
Pelham receives funding to address train issues