Gadsden spending almost $400,000 on electric vehicle charging stations

New EV charging stations in east Alabama
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden is using a grant from the state to bring in two brand-new charging stations. They want to meet the growing needs of drivers with electric cars.

The two locations are The Venue at Coosa Landing and near Broad Street. There are already two stations in the city, but they are for private use only; the new stations would be open to the public.

Mayor Craig Ford says the funding comes from a grant with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. They are giving the city nearly $400 thousand to install the stations.

Mayor Ford says each year, the number of electric drivers increases by about 6%, and getting these new stations will meet those drivers’ needs and help them save time.

The city is also adding a gas pump near Coosa Landing so they can fill up as much as needed before heading to the water.

Right now, the closest one is in the city of Southside. Mayor Ford says this will be huge, especially as they gear up to host more fishing tournaments.

