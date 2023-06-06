LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Free ice cream helping raise money for Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, June 6, the 10,000 Scoop Challenge made a stop in Birmingham. For every scoop of ice cream, $1 is donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a partnership between Moose Tracks Ice Cream and Mayfield Dairy. On Tuesday, volunteers handed out ice cream cones in Linn Park. Within just the first hour, they handed out 2,100 scoops of ice cream.

With the match being $10,000, that is equivalent to 40,000 meals at the food bank.

Especially with it being summer and kids out of the classroom, CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Nicole Williams, said it is important that no one in our area goes without food.

“You get a free scoop of ice cream, and you’re also supporting the food bank, and it’s a hot day! So it’s the perfect day to do it. We’re just so thrilled with Mayfield Dairy and Moose Tracks Ice Cream and that they’re willing to support the foodbank and support our local communities. It’s really important to the foodbank that is right here,” said Williams.

If you were not able to make it to Linn Park on Tuesday, there are other opportunities to help with the food bank’s efforts. You can learn more here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)
Twin brothers in custody, charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Pinson girl
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
Warrior Police respond to video showing officers punching suspect
Warrior Police Chief responds to controversial video showing officers punching man

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Shelby County School District hosting career expo
Source: WBRC video
Dog attack leaves 2 injured in Tarrant
Source: WBRC video
Continuing bulk trash pickup in Birmingham neighborhoods
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Dog attack leaves 2 injured in Tarrant
Derick Brown
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment