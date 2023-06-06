Free ice cream helping raise money for Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, June 6, the 10,000 Scoop Challenge made a stop in Birmingham. For every scoop of ice cream, $1 is donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a partnership between Moose Tracks Ice Cream and Mayfield Dairy. On Tuesday, volunteers handed out ice cream cones in Linn Park. Within just the first hour, they handed out 2,100 scoops of ice cream.

With the match being $10,000, that is equivalent to 40,000 meals at the food bank.

Especially with it being summer and kids out of the classroom, CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Nicole Williams, said it is important that no one in our area goes without food.

“You get a free scoop of ice cream, and you’re also supporting the food bank, and it’s a hot day! So it’s the perfect day to do it. We’re just so thrilled with Mayfield Dairy and Moose Tracks Ice Cream and that they’re willing to support the foodbank and support our local communities. It’s really important to the foodbank that is right here,” said Williams.

If you were not able to make it to Linn Park on Tuesday, there are other opportunities to help with the food bank’s efforts. You can learn more here.

