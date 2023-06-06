Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were transported to a nearby medical facility after being attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday morning.

Police say the attack occurred at 5:30 a.m. at Chief Billy Hewitt Park just off Pinson Valley Parkway. Video captured by a WBRC photographer showed one victim with her arm heavily bandaged and the other on a stretcher being taken to receive medical care.

Tarrant police say that officers shot at the dogs, but both animals ran into a wooded area, leaving behind a blood trail.

It is unknown what breed of dog the animals are.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

