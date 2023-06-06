LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dog attack leaves two injured in Tarrant

Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in...
Two people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs at Chief Billy Hewitt Park in Tarrant on Tuesday morning.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were transported to a nearby medical facility after being attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday morning.

Police say the attack occurred at 5:30 a.m. at Chief Billy Hewitt Park just off Pinson Valley Parkway. Video captured by a WBRC photographer showed one victim with her arm heavily bandaged and the other on a stretcher being taken to receive medical care.

Tarrant police say that officers shot at the dogs, but both animals ran into a wooded area, leaving behind a blood trail.

It is unknown what breed of dog the animals are.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left: Ke’Andre Fuller, Right: Ke'Autay D. Fuller)
Twin brothers in custody, charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Pinson girl
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
Head-on collision in Birmingham sends 5 people to the hospital
Source: WBRC video
19-year-old killed in Kingston community
Crews battle church fire in Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham
Crews battle church fire in Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Dog attack in Tarrant
Two ghost guns turned in during Bessemer gun buyback
Bessemer gun buyback event yields 120 guns, including 2 ghost guns
Anniston getting money for Civil Rights Trail
Anniston uses thousands to share more civil rights history
Massive fire at former church
Massive fire engulfs former church building in Birmingham neighborhood