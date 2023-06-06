LawCall
Derick Brown transferred for mental health treatment

Derick Brown
Derick Brown(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The woman convicted in the deadly kidnapping of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney has been transferred for mental health treatment, according to new court records.

Earlier this year, Brown was sentenced to life in federal prison without parole on a federal kidnapping charge.

Right now, there’s no word on why brown was transferred to a new facility.

Brown will face state capital murder charges next spring.

Alabama is seeking the death penalty in that case.

