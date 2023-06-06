Creations Galore & More: Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Cakes

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Cakes

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick) softened to room temperature (do no melt)

6 Tbs light brown sugar packed

6 Tbs granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 egg room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp lemon juice

1 cup + 6 tbs all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp + 1/8 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

6 tbs quick-cooking 1-minute oats

1 cup semisweet chocolate baking chips

Directions

Spray tins with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar, and white sugar. Mix in salt, eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice until creamy. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and oats. Gradually add dry ingredients into wet ingredients until a dough has formed. Fold in chocolate chips. Using an ice cream scoop (1/4 cup worth), scoop out the dough and place into the prepared tins. Flatten dough slightly and shape into tin. Freeze for about 1 hour or until dough is frozen. Preheat overn to 325°. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. The center of the cookie will appear slightly underdone when removed from the oven but will continue cooking as they cool. Once cooled, decorate with an icing of your choice OR story in an airtight container.

Notes

Feel free to change up the ratio of chocolate or to cut back if you don't like a really chocolatey cookie.

Be care NOT to overcook. The center of these cookies should be slightly underbaked when they come out of the oven.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.