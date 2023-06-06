LawCall
City of Pelham receives record-breaking $41 million grant to address train crossing issues

Pelham receives funding to address train issues
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham has secured a substantial grant of over $41 million from the federal government to address issues at two train crossings, benefiting over 24,000 daily drivers and first responders. This record-breaking grant, which they say is the largest of its kind in the nation, aims to eliminate dangerous railroad crossings along Shelby County Road 52. Pelham’s success in getting the grant highlights the ongoing struggle faced by many areas in Alabama, where blocked train crossings cause big delays.

Neighboring city, Trussville, also grapples with similar problems and is actively seeking grants to improve crossing delays. Although they were recently denied one grant, Trussville remains optimistic about securing another grant, that would be a building block for a more significant grant later.

“The proposed $10 million planning grant in Trussville would facilitate engineering and design work for constructing bridges and underpasses in two different areas, benefiting both Birmingham and Trussville,” said Trussville Councilwoman Lisa Bright.

City officials in Pelham emphasize the urgent need to utilize the available federal funding to enhance safety and mobility within the rapidly growing city. Pelham’s population has surged from less than 1,000 in 1968 to nearly 25,000 today, leading to increased train and car traffic. The grant provides a game-changing opportunity to solve the long-standing issue of blocked crossings and accommodate the growing needs of the community.

Bright emphasizes that the grant application process is just the beginning of the changes required throughout Alabama. She highlights the significant demand for funding across the entire state to address various transportation issues, including train delays.

Pelham’s project will involve a comprehensive process before construction can begin. This includes conducting environmental studies, designing roadways and bridges, analyzing traffic patterns, and more. However, a specific timeline for the project has yet to be established. The city is determined to make the most of the granted funds to ensure the successful and timely completion of the crucial improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

