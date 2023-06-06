Birmingham working to tackle bulk trash pick up issue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting updates from Birmingham city officials on when bulk trash will be picked up in your neighborhood.

It’s a complaint so many of you have had. Bulk trash was at one point picked up twice a month, but could the city be headed back to that policy?

According to Mayor Woodfin, that is the desire, but both equipment and truck back orders have impacted the city’s ability to tackle the issue over the last few years.

The mayor took to social media to answer concerns and update the community on where the city is at with the issue. He says that staffing is not an issue.

Instead, he points to the fact that public works is still running 2010 model trucks that constantly break down and slow crews down.

Woodfin also says the city has struggled getting newer equipment. They ordered four new pickers and limb loaders back in July of 2021.

Almost two years later, only four of the eight trucks have arrived and the city expects the other four to arrive in the next month.

See below to learn when you can expect public works crews to be in your neighborhood picking up trash.

Find your neighborhood to determine when you need to push your trash to the curb. (WBRC)

If crews miss a spot for pick up or to report illegal dumping, city leaders ask that you call 311.

