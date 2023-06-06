Birmingham City Schools to offer meals at no charge over summer break
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will be offering meals to children at no cost this summer as a part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided at schools and at community sites.
There will be no discrimination in the meal service.
Dine-in only meals will be available at 41 school sites.
Students who are involved in Sensational Summer programs will be able to receive their meals on a set school schedule.
For those not enrolled in BCS summer programs, students can dine-in for lunch at school from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 through June 30. Students in grades 9 through 12 can dine in for lunch on their set school schedule.
Martha Gaskins Elementary School and several public housing communities will be hosting community meal sites June 12 through July 21. These locations will be offering dine-in only lunch.
Meals will be available for the community at Martha Gaskins from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The housing community sites will offer meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
