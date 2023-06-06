LawCall
Birmingham City Schools to offer meals at no charge over summer break

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will be offering meals to children at no cost this summer as a part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided at schools and at community sites.

There will be no discrimination in the meal service.

Dine-in only meals will be available at 41 school sites.

Students who are involved in Sensational Summer programs will be able to receive their meals on a set school schedule.

For those not enrolled in BCS summer programs, students can dine-in for lunch at school from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 through June 30. Students in grades 9 through 12 can dine in for lunch on their set school schedule.

Students not enrolled in summer programs can dine in from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at their school.

Martha Gaskins Elementary School and several public housing communities will be hosting community meal sites June 12 through July 21. These locations will be offering dine-in only lunch.

Meals will be available for the community at Martha Gaskins from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The housing community sites will offer meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

