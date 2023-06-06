Anniston uses thousands to share more civil rights history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People are most likely to picture Birmingham or Montgomery when they think of the Civil Rights Movement, but the city of Anniston also played a role. The city of Anniston is getting thousands of dollars to share their city’s history.

They’re getting $74,800 from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights grant program allowing history makers to tell these stories in their own words through the city’s civil rights trail.

“At each of the 12 stops, you will find a big steel placard that tells the story and significance of that location,” says Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges. “It will also have a QR code you can scan with your smartphone. That takes you to the city’s website where you can see pictures and read stories.”

This was a service the city had previously but lost, and now, with this funding, they can bring it back better than ever to ensure future generations know their history.

“You only see a bit of the story when you read the headline,” says Hodges. “But when you sit down and get to read the entire history and significance of an event or an individual that took a stand in a moment of bravery and history, then you get an even better appreciation.”

Hodges says they are currently waiting for the funds to come in. Once they do, they will begin working with the National Park Service and prepare for the story mapping by collecting photos and interactive items to add to their civil rights trail.

To learn more about the trail, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.