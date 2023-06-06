Alabaster City Schools hosting 12-week parenting classes starting June 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools is hosting a free 12-week parenting class for all ACS parents.

ACS has hosted parenting classes in the past; however, this is their first-time hosting classes through the Parent Project curriculum.

Parents can expect to discuss topics like drug use, cell phones, social media and setting boundaries with their child.

Taylar Posey ACS Administrator said, “we just want to help navigate parents and support parents as they walk through their child’s middle school and high school years.”

The classes will begin Monday June 5th and run to September. Each class will be about two hours long.

“If you have students that are at that adolescent age, middle school or high school, we have some great topics that we hope will benefit you and your family in the future,” Posey said.

ACS hopes to equip parents with the necessary tools needed to help their children to be successful at school.

“We definitely feel like we are kind of like a tribe, we know that parents can’t do it on their own our teachers and administrators we can’t do it on our own either,” Posey said. “So, if we are able to partner with parents and kind of hone in on some of the things that we see that parents may need help with, we are hoping that it will help the students be successful in the future.”

ACS will also have information for parents with children who are upcoming middle or high school students. ACS encourages all parents to participate, to register call ACS central office for more information.

