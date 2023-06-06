7Brew Coffee donates thousands to the city of Jacksonville to improve pedestrian safety

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - 7Brew Coffee is open for business in Jacksonville, and they are donating thousands of dollars to improve public safety near two of the city’s schools.

They held their grand opening Tuesday morning and gifted Jacksonville city leaders a $10,000 check for pedestrian and bicycle safety to make advancements near Jacksonville High and Kitty Stone Elementary.

Mayor Johnny Smith says George Douthit Drive and Jacksonville Road are busy, dangerous intersections near a residential community and shopping area.

“Contributions like that help us to continue to improve the quality of life for our citizens, and that’s what we want to do,” says Mayor Smith. “We want to make it convenient for them to get the things they like to do.”

He believes 7Brew will do well with residents and college students. Operations Leader Karli Ziem says the community’s response has been positive.

“Who is going to, you know, buy-in, you know, or want to, but it’s been nothing but positive feedback,” says Ziem. “Just honestly, we’re spreading kindness, but customers have been spreading kindness back. It’s been awesome all around.”

7 Brew is also hosting community hours all this week, where customers can get any small drink for free. All you have to do is stop by from 7 am to 8 am, 12 pm to 1 pm, or 5 pm to 6 pm. They will have a grand opening on June 10th, where customers who purchase a large drink will get a free T-shirt.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.