5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Five young adults were arrested on Friday, June 2 after Cullman Police Department officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Officers investigated the area after they saw two of the male subjects wearing hoodies and carrying a backpack.

The investigation led to officers discovering vehicles that had been burglarized.

All five involved were arrested on breaking and entering as well as drug charges.

