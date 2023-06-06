LawCall
5 arrested in Cullman on charges of burglarizing vehicles

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Five young adults were arrested on Friday, June 2 after Cullman Police Department officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Officers investigated the area after they saw two of the male subjects wearing hoodies and carrying a backpack.

The investigation led to officers discovering vehicles that had been burglarized.

All five involved were arrested on breaking and entering as well as drug charges.

