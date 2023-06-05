What to do if car insurance company won’t write policy?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we told you a few weeks ago, due to a rise in theft with some Hyundai and Kia models, some insurance companies aren’t writing new policies. So, what do you do to get insured?

State Farm recently told us it has temporarily stopped accepting new customer applications in some states for certain Hyundai and Kia. According to Carinsurance.com, the manufacturers are taking steps to help. Hyundai has partnered with some independently operated AAA insurers to cover affected vehicles.

Laura Longero, executive editor with Carinsurance.com says you can always shop around with the other insurers to get coverage.

“Anytime you have big life changes, you’ll want to shop your policy if not shop every 6 months to a year to make sure you’re getting the best deal,” Longero said.

Nearly 4 million vehicles are eligible for free Hyundai security software updates impacting cars with push button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices.

You can learn more car insurance coverage tips here: https://www.carinsurance.com/trends-and-insights/insurers-refusing-to-insure-certain-car-models/

