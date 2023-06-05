Temporary Emergency Services hosts ‘listening session’ to get input on area homeless

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks were able to voice their concerns when listening sessions were arranged around the city of Tuscaloosa to gauge interest and get ideas to help a group of people that sometimes goes unnoticed.

It was all about offering suggestions on ways to help the homeless.

The city must update its strategic plan regarding the homeless in the area and Temporary Emergency Services (TES) hosted listening sessions to help do that. The agency is one of several that also tracks the number of homeless people in that community.

TES Executive Director Karen Thompson-Jackson describes Tuscaloosa as a mid-sized city with a homeless population of people who trickle in looking for jobs and housing. But, some of them wind up in homeless encampments or living in cars due to a lack of affordable housing.

“There sometimes may be barriers that may be placed on an individual for a couple of weeks, which may make them homeless for a little while,” Thompson-Jackson said. “So, this is a place where we’re seeing an influx of homeless individuals. And then we’re also seeing people with a lot of mental health challenges.

People unable to attend the listening sessions who’d like to offer input can still do so. TES has surveys and a link available where you can contribute your suggestions. To get the link to the survey, call (205) 758-5535 and say you’d like to participate in the listening session but couldn’t attend in person.

