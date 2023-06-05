Suits for Success program continues to evolve helping more people across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Suits for Success clothing drive has been a staple for the Commission on the Status of Women at UAB since 2006.

The drive collects clothes for women who have escaped domestic violence, living in a shelter, or experiencing extreme transition. They can use to wear them for job interviews or in their professional lives. The drive is a partnership with the YWCA which runs My Sister’s Closet.

“The purpose is to provide women with professional clothing so that they can put their best foot forward and have a good chance at starting their careers,” said the director of transfer student success at the Collat School of Business, Laura Tull.

The drive is held every March which is women’s history month. Over the last few years, the donations have also been able to help UAB students through the Career Closet and trauma patients through the Compassion Closet.

“We launched a career closet here in the Colatt School of Business last fall. And we had it built out, a new space, but we really didn’t know how we were going to fund the closet,” said the co-chair of Suits for Sucess, Rita Stewart, “once I started volunteering with CSW Suits for Success, and I knew that some of the space at YWCA was limited, that was a natural fit to say, let’s partner, and we can actually outfit our closet with some of the clothes and some of our UAB students.”

To keep up with Suits for Success and find out when next year’s drive will be, click here.

